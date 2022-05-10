Uttarakhand, Karnataka And AP Win On Day 6 Of HI Junior Men National C'ship

Panaji (Goa): Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Hockey Bihar won their respective pool matches on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 here on Monday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand registered a massive 16-1 over Hockey Gujarat in Pool A. Suraj Kumar (4th, 14th, 23rd, 26th, 30th, 36th, 41st, 54th, 57th 58th) slammed as many as 10 goals, Rohit Shah (60th, 60th) bagged a brace, while Mahendra Singh Bisht (24th), Vishal Kumar (42nd), Captain Gaurav Mehra (45th) and Ankit Jr (51st) were the other goal-getters for the winning side. Siddharth Singh Kshatriya (39th) was the lone scorer for Hockey Gujarat.

In the second match of the da, Hockey Karnataka defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 8-6 in Pool B. Dhruva Bs (8th, 18th, 24th, 44th) slammed four goals, while Kushal Bopaiah Cb (3rd), Captain Akarsh Bidappa CG (17th), Harshith Kumar M (28th) and Akhil Aiyappa Bn (38th) scored a goal each for Hockey Karnataka. Chhattisgarh Hockey's goals were scored by Mohit Nayak (7th, 54th, 60th), Captain Devendra Kumar Yadav (24th), Anand Kumar Suryavanshi (47th) and Mahavir Verma (57th).

In the third match, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 6-0 in Pool E. Aryan Xess (6th), Yojin Minz (15th), Sanjit Tirkey (17th), Irengbam Rohit Singh (24th), Deonath Nanwar (43rd) and Shrishail Mahesh More (45th) scored a goal each for the winners.

In another Pool E match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh got the better of Kerala Hockey 3-2. Dodium Subramanyam Hemanth Kumar (8th), Captain Metta Sai Kumar (43rd), Yeturi Pavan Kumar (60th) scored for the winning team, while Kerala Hockey's goals were scored by Pratap Lakra (46th) and Muhammad Kaif (59th).

In the Pool D match, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey outplayed Hockey Rajasthan 20-1. Tushar Sharma (45th, 45th, 46th, 47th), Pramod Pal (7th, 16th, 37th), Captain Manjit Rajbhar (23rd, 25th, 51st), Shashi Rajbhar (32nd, 34th, 40th), Sameer Yadav (41st, 44th), Vijay Rai (14th), Srijan Yadav (22nd), Ritik Pal (58th), Piyush Singh (60th) and Mridul Yadav (60th) got on the scoresheet to help Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey register a comprehensive win. Captain Vaibhav Verchsav (28th) scored the lone goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

In the penultimate match of the day, Hockey Bihar defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 7-2 in Pool G. Atit Kumar (4th, 5th) struck a brace, while Amrendra Kumar Singh (15th), Abhishek Kumar (19th), Ankit Kumar (20th), Mohammad Sameer (38th) and Shanu Lama (41st) scored a goal each for Hockey Bihar. Gursharan Deep Singh (14th) and Dalip Dalip Anuragi (31st) scored the two goals for the losing side.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Arunachal defeated Telangana hockey 14-0 in Pool G. Sahajpreet Singh starred with six goals (20th, 27th, 33rd, 36th, 53rd, 58th), while Sachin (3rd, 33rd, 53rd) and Mangra Dohdray (1st, 6th, 32nd) each bagged a hat-trick for Hockey Arunachal. Vikash Singh (10th) and Anil Balihar (37th) also scored a goal each for the winning team.

Earlier in the last match on Sunday, Hockey Jharkhand outplayed Hockey Gujarat 20-0 in the Pool A match. Abhishek Tigga (1st, 17th, 19th, 19th, 34th) scored as many as five, and Bishal Lakra (4th, 20th, 32nd, 51st) slammed four goals, while Captain Amrit Tirkey (40th, 43rd, 47th) bagged a hat-trick for Hockey Jharkhand. Adisan Minj (13th, 39th), Rhoti Pradhan (4th), Amit Soreng (18th), Abhishek Tirkey (29th), Asim Ekka (38th), Abhishek Kujur (45th) and Rohit (59th) also scored for the winning team. —ANI