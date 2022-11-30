Uttarakhand Govt Tables Supplementary Budget Of Rs 5,440.42 Crore

Dehradun: The Winter Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly commenced on Tuesday, with the JP government presenting a supplementary budget of Rs 5,440.42 crore.

The budget included a supplementary demand of Rs 2,276.43 crore for the revenue account and Rs 3,163.99 crore for the capital account.

The supplementary budget was tabled in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal in the House.

The budget includes the supplementary demands of a total of 31 departments, including that of the governor and the council of ministers.

The ongoing Winter session of the Assembly in Dehradun will culminate in four days.

On the opening day of the Winter session of the Assembly, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan held an all-party meeting where she urged all the legislators to raise issues of public interest in a peaceful and dignified manner. —ANI