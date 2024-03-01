Uttarakhand Govt Announces Financial Assistance Of Rs 2 Lac To Family Of Minor Who Was Found Hanging In Dehradun's Race Course

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the minor who was found dead in the Race Course area of Dehradun last evening.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Cabinet Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal met the victim's family in Dehradun on Thursday. The minister said that strict action would be taken against the accused and announced Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the affected family."

Earlier on Thursday, a 15-year-old girl, working as a maid, was found hanging in the bathroom of a house in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, a top police officer said. The incident took place at Race Course, a residential colony in Dehradun.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said, "Police received information that a girl, about 15 years old, was hired to work as a maid. We learned that a family, identified by the surname Luthra, had hired her. The family owns a car and is in the sale and purchase business. They had hired a girl to take care of their two daughters."

SSP added that the girl went missing when the family was in the process of moving into a new house.

A search was launched and she was eventually found hanging in the bathroom of a house in Dehradun.

"The minor girl employed as domestic help was found hanging in the bathroom of a house. The CCTV footage of the immediate surroundings of the scene has been retrieved and a case has been registered. Further probe is underway," SSP Singh said. "Those present at the house (when the girl was found hanging) were taken into custody," he said. Further investigation is underway, he added. —ANI