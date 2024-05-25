Uttarakhand Government Deploys Yatra Magistrates At Badrinath, Kedarnath For Crowd Management

Dehradun: After an unprecedented number of devotees turned up at the Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams, the Uttarakhand government has deployed Yatra Magistrates at these revered sites for crowd management.

According to the Uttarakhand government's official statement, Ashok Kumar Pandey has been deployed at Badrinath and Pankaj Kumar Upadhyay at Kedarnath Temple for a period starting from May 26 to June 6.

Their primary responsibility is to maintain peace and order and ensure other arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra has seen a record-breaking influx of pilgrims to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham within the first 15 days of the pilgrimage season.

On Friday, 9,812 pilgrims visited Yamunotri Dham, while 13,602 made their way to Gangotri Dham. This surge in devotees brings the total to an impressive 3,63,537 visitors to these two holy sites since the doors opened.

Comparing these figures to previous years, the numbers highlight a significant increase in participation.

In the same period in 2023, 1,97,413 pilgrims visited, and in 2022, 2,22,852 made the journey. Despite the remarkable growth, the Char Dham Yatra has continued seamlessly and efficiently following the meticulous planning and coordination by district authorities.

District Magistrate Dr Meherban Singh Bisht has been at the forefront of ensuring the pilgrimage runs smoothly.

During his visits to various stops along the Gangotri Yatra route, he emphasized the necessity of keeping travel arrangements tight.

"No person should be allowed to travel without registration," Dr Bisht instructed officials, reinforcing the importance of organization and safety amid the large crowds.

Despite the surge in pilgrims and vehicles, the journey to the Dhams remains orderly.

Vehicles are managed at holding points and one-way gates to prevent congestion.

Adjustments in stopping places and timings have streamlined the flow of traffic, ensuring that the pilgrimage time remains consistent with normal days.

The Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 10 this year, encompasses the sacred Hindu pilgrimage circuit of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Uttarkashi, home to Yamunotri and Gangotri, has been a focal point of devotion as pilgrims flock to these revered sites.

The River Yamuna, originating from the Yamunotri Glacier, adds to the spiritual significance of the journey.

Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. —ANI