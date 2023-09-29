Uttarakhand CM Thanks NRIs For Success Of Roadshow In London

London: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the Non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially the NRIs from Uttarakhand, for their cooperation in the road show organized in London regarding the Investors Summit on Thursday.

CM Dhami who is on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom expressed happiness that despite living abroad they are connected to their culture and with their hard work the migrant brothers of Uttarakhand have made a special place for themselves.

The Chief Minister said that the migrant Indians from Uttarakhand in the United Kingdom are the brand ambassadors of Uttarakhand.

Speaking on his visit to London, he shared that the London tour has remained very successful and an encouraging talk with investors, Important MoUs have been signed on investment.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said that the PM has a special attachment to Uttarakhand and the state has developed under his leadership and guidance.

He informed that the state government has made 27 policies and called upon investors to invest in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held meetings with various industrialists and participated in a roadshow organized for the Global Investors Summit in UK’s Birmingham on Thursday, said CMO Uttarakhand office.

The roadshow which was organized in Birmingham was attended by more than 250 delegates related to education, IT, health, manufacturing industry who took information about various policies from the state government representatives.

During the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited all the investors for the Global Investor Summit to be organized in the coming month of December. Along with this, Chief Minister Dhami assured all the investors of full cooperation from the Uttarakhand government. —ANI