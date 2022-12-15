Uttarakhand CM Participates In ONGC Program On Energy Conservation Day

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a program organized at ONGC on Kaulagarh Road on the occasion of Energy Conservation Day on Wednesday.

In this program jointly organized by Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency and ONGC, the Chief Minister visited the exhibition of energy-efficient equipment and also released the table calendar of 2023 based on energy conservation. The winners of various competitions based on energy conservation were also rewarded by the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said that everyone will always have to make efforts for energy conservation. "Energy conservation needs to be a part of our daily routine. Knowledge and science have progressed rapidly. Many new techniques are also being used for energy conservation. Along with these techniques, we should use electricity as per the requirement, everyone has to bring it into their habits. This is possible only with our small efforts. The state government is constantly making efforts to maintain a balance between ecology and economy," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading the international stage in the field of solar energy.

"India is taking forward the resolution of development of clean energy in the whole world. India is making abundant use of natural energy in the field of industrial development," he said.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand has immense possibilities in the field of tourism and energy.

"In the concept of the state, tourism and energy economy were the mainstays, the state government is paying special attention to this," he said.

He has requested the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to get NOCs on various hydropower projects in the state soon.

He said that sustainable development of any country is possible only with sustainable energy. We also have to look at alternative sectors of energy. Secretary Energy RK Meenakshi Sundaram said that there is a lot of potential in the field of energy production in Uttarakhand. For this, work is also being done on a joint venture with THDC. Small hydropower projects are being promoted in the state. —ANI