Uttarakhand CM Dhami Offers Prayers At Gangotri Temple

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended and offered prayers at the gate-opening ceremony of Gangotri temple, on Saturday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the departure of Maa Yamuna's Doli from the Kharsali village.

A helicopter showered flower petals on Uttarakhand CM Dhami and locals as they participate in the departure of Goddess Yamuna's Doli from village Kharsali.

Each year, the palanquin carrying the idol of goddess Yamuna is taken out amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Situated at the heights of the great Himalayas, the four pilgrim destinations Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are collectively known as Chardham. These religious centres draw large numbers of pilgrims each year and are the most famous hubs of religious travel across the Northern part of India. Also, the first batch of pilgrims left Haridwar for the Char Dham Yatra on Saturday. The Yatra began today from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. —ANI