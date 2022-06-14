Uttarakhand CM Congratulates Jubin Nautiyal For Winning 'Best Playback Singer Male' At IIFA 2022

Dehradun: Popular Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal on Monday received congratulatory wishes from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Jubin received the wishes for winning the 'Best Playback Singer Male' award at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). The singer had won this award for 'Ratan Lambiya' ('Sher Shah'). He had dedicated this award to his parents.

This year, the IIFA Awards were held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island from 2 June to 4 June. It was graced by several B-Town celebs like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey have walked the Green carpet and have grabbed eyeballs with their looks and performance.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main night at IIFA 2022 on June 4. —ANI