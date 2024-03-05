Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Launch An Earthquake Alert App

Dehradun: Uttarakhand becomes the first state to launch an earthquake alert app named 'Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert'. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the app and it is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

The app was developed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee. This app will send early warning messages to people before the earthquake and it will also help in tracing the location of people who got stuck during the earthquake and will send the alert to the authorities concerned.

"Uttarakhand is an earthquake-prone state and hence this app will help the authorities to carry out the rescue operations during the earthquake," said Dhami during the app launch.

Dhami further gave direction to the officials to raise awareness about this application among the people and to make a short film on this app to show it in schools and other places to create awareness. He also gave various suggestions to the authorities concerned to add some features in the app like, alerting the people who do not have any smartphone and different modes of alerting for different situations.

Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Dr. S.S. Sandhu, Chief Secretary, and various other officials were also present during the launch. —ANI