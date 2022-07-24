Uttarakhand Achievers Awards 2022 held

Mayor Gama felicitates the awardees

Dehradun (The Hawk): Himalayan Buzz hosted the Uttarakhand Achievers Award 2022 at Ashoka Spa & Resorts, Dehradun today. A total of 16 achievers were felicitated during the ceremony. Powered by INIFD Dehradun, the Uttarakhand Achievers Awards is an initiative to give recognition to all Business Owners and Young Entrepreneurs by highlighting their achievements to help them grow their businesses.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Mayor Dehradun Sunil Uniyal Gama, who presented the awards during the ceremony.

The awards in various categories were presented to the Vice- President of Tula’s Group, Raunak Jain, Education Counsellor Saurabh Rajvanshi, Founder, Mahakaali Institute of Vocational Education and Training, Vivek Singh Koranga, Founder of Forever 32 Dental Clinic, Dr. Manoj Panwar, Founder at Bow & Square Tulika Gupta, Radio Jockey Devanggana Chauhan, Sports Personality Aman Vohra, Founder at Venom Club Akash Gupta, CEO at White Swan by Srinika Kapoor, Disha Malhotra, Himalayan Buzz Miss Uttarakhand 2022 & Social Media Influencer Gunjan Kunwar, Secretary General, Uttarakhand Archery Association Ashish Tomar, Founder of Cafe TROY Romil Sharma, Founder at Dehradun Football Academy Virendra Singh Rawat, Founders at Adorn Media, Mukul Chanchal & Adesh Chanchal, Casting Director Amaan Iqbal, and Fashion Entrepreneur Deepa Arya.

The award ceremony witnessed awardees from all over Uttarakhand and was aimed at acknowledging the youth for their contribution to the development of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of Himalayan Buzz, Gauraveshwar Singh said, “The Uttarakhand Achievers Awards celebrate Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, Artists, and their success. This award will encourage young entrepreneurs to network and support each other in their journey. We aim to create a platform that would enable the diligent Uttarakhand people to get better opportunities and inspire others. ”