Uttarakhand's Rishikesh Receives Highest Rainfall Across Country In Last 24 Hrs: IMD

New Delhi: Uttarakhand's Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing that it received 42.00 cm of rain during the period.

According to IMD, Rishikesh is followed by Himachal Pradesh's Kangra which received 27.00 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Taking to social media X, formerly known as Twitter, IMD said, "In the last 24 hours, intense rainfall has drenched various parts of India. Rishikesh in Uttarakhand takes the lead with a whopping 42.00 cm of rain, followed by Kangra, Himachal Pradesh at 27.00 cm. Stay safe and stay informed!"

Due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for a few days, normal life has been disrupted in both states.

Following heavy rains in Himachal, over two dozen people, including seven in Solan after a cloudburst, nine in Shimla temple collapse and seven in Mandi district, lost their lives and several are feared trapped.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences over the deaths in Solan district and directed authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and CM Sukhu inspected various areas in Shimla following tragic landslides.

In Uttarakhand, Badrinath National Highway in the Pipalkoti area in Chamoli district was blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide, following intermittent rainfall. According to Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana, heavy damage has been caused by heavy rains in the Mayapur of Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti.

"On Sunday night in Chamoli Badrinath National Highway Mayapur Gadora, the devastation caused havoc in the Mayapur market. Many vehicles in Mayapur are feared to be buried under the debris caused by the intermittent rains," Chamoli district magistrate said.

Amid incessant rainfall, the water of the Nandakini River entered houses of Kumartoli locality and drain water entered inside shops in Pipalkoti in Chamoli district on Sunday night. —ANI