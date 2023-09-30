Uttarakhand's Best Oriana Luxury Housing Township Shines At Global Investors Summit 2023

Dehradun: In the heart of the majestic Himalayas, the picturesque state of Uttarakhand is gearing up to host the Global Investors Summit 2023 on the 8th and 9th of December. This significant event aims to showcase the state's abundant investment opportunities to a global audience. To kickstart the momentum, a series of international and domestic roadshows have been organized, highlighting the state's potential for growth and development.

Four international roadshows in London (26-28 September 2023), Singapore/Taiwan (8-9 October 2023), and Dubai (17-18 October 2023) have been planned to pique the interest of global investors. These roadshows will serve as a prelude to the main event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, where the state's investment climate will be on full display.

One of the standout opportunities in Uttarakhand's real estate and infrastructure sector is the luxurious residential township known as Best Oriana. Developed by Mohd Shariq s/o Safeer Ahmed of Best Developers and builders, Best Oriana recently achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first-ever project to be showcased in the iconic Times Square, New York, Manhattan. This recognition further solidified its status as the most promising real estate project in Uttarakhand, garnering appreciation from investors worldwide.

Best Oriana represents the epitome of luxury living nestled in the lap of nature. Its design seamlessly blends modern amenities with the serene beauty of Uttarakhand's landscape. The township has captured the attention of investors not only for its opulent offerings but also for its potential for high returns on investment in the flourishing Uttarakhand real estate market.

Honorable Chief Minister Dhami expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Global Investors Summit, stating, "An abode to the Himalayas and the Ganges, the State is home to 5 top tourism destinations of India. Uttarakhand has chosen the path of development and prosperity, and through this Investor's summit, we look forward to your partnership with the State in achieving the common goal." His words underscore the state's commitment to progress and collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added, "This third decade of the 21st century, this is the decade of Uttarakhand." His words resonate with the immense potential and promise that Uttarakhand holds for investors, both domestic and international.

"Dear Investors, seize the opportunity at Global Investors Summit Uttarakhand 2023 and unlock the potential of Best Oriana. Join us to revolutionize real estate in this pristine region, offering incredible returns and sustainable growth. Let's shape a brighter future together!" - Mohd Shariq

The Global Investors Summit 2023 promises to be a turning point in Uttarakhand's journey towards economic growth and prosperity. With Best Oriana and other investment opportunities taking center stage, Uttarakhand invites investors from around the world to be a part of this transformative journey, building a future that is as spectacular as the natural beauty that surrounds it.

Watch the video showcasing the beauty of Best Oriana Best Oriana - Dehradun.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). —PTI