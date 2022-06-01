Uttarakhand’s Abhinav Verma representing India in South Korea

To learn together and enhance skills for WorldSkills 2022

· In a capacity-building program, the competitors of India and South Korea are learning from experts and in state-of-the-art infrastructure on par with global standards of WorldSkills

· The Indian trainees of nine skills have been chosen through a series of selection tests conducted among the winners of IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition

· WorldSkills is the world’s biggest skill competition that brings youth, industries, educators, and governments together to give youth a chance to compete, experience, and learn how to become the best in their skill of choice

Dehradun (The Hawk): To inculcate peer learning and improve competitiveness, India has sent 11 trainees to South Korea to participate in the Korea Skills Transfer for Aspiring Regions (K-STAR) Capacity-building Program for Skills Competition organised by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK). The program started on 23 May 2022 and will go on till 3 June 2022 at the Global Institute for Transferring Skills (GIFTS) of HRDK, Republic of Korea.

The capacity-building program aims at enhancing the skills and competencies of participants who are preparing for WorldSkills Shanghai, which is scheduled to take place in October 2022. K-STAR provides a unique opportunity for Indian students to receive skill training as per international standards and inch closer to winning at WorldSkills, the global benchmark for skill competitions that brings together participants from over 65 countries.

Indian trainees have been chosen based on the outcome of multiple selection tests conducted among the gold, silver, and bronze medal winners of the IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition. They are also being accompanied by experts, who are either from the industry and academia or have extensive knowledge and experience in their respective trades. The said 11 trainees (see profiles in annexure below) are representing nine skills, including two team skills—Mechatronics and Mobile Robotics, with one expert for each skill.

The advent of Industry 4.0 and the evolution of technology, especially with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, have opened new doors for learners as well as the industry to explore new-age skills. Keeping this in mind, India has sent trainees who excel in skills such as 3D Digital Game Art, Electrical Installation, Mobile Robotics, and Mechatronics. The competitors are undergoing module-wise concept training, gaining knowledge on the WorldSkills marking scheme and insights from industry experts of India as well as South Korea. The workshops are being held at multiple locations including Samsung Electronics Digital City Suwon, Korea Polytechnics Pohang Campus, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Osan University. All COVID-19 protocols are being strictly followed.