Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi listens to problems of people at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with several people and heard out their petitions during Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath temple complex on Monday.



After listening to their issues patiently, the Chief Minister gave necessary directions to the officials present there to solve their problems on priority.

According to an official statement, CM Yogi also instructed the administration and police officials to listen to public issues with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention as well as ensure satisfactory solutions.



He added that any kind of negligence in this work will not be tolerated.



Additionally, CM Yogi referred everyone's prayer letters to the concerned authorities along with providing instructions for the speedy and satisfactory disposal and assured everyone that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure, said the statement.



While discussing complaints about the police and revenue, the Chief Minister emphasized that officials must try to resolve revenue-related issues at the district level to avoid causing inconvenience to the people, it said.



As per the statement, CM Yogi assured people that the government will provide complete help for the treatment of patients seeking financial help.



Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed that the estimation process related to treatment should be completed as soon as possible and made available to the government so that the required funds could be released, it said.



As per the official statement, the Chief Minister performed cow service and personally fed them jaggery at the Gauseva Kendra of the temple.



He sought information about the health and nutrition of all the cows from the cowshed workers and gave necessary instructions, said the statement.

