Uttar Pradesh achieves top rank countrywide in creating Ayushman Bharat health accounts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in various key areas.

The state has claimed the top position in the nation for creating Ayushman Bharat health accounts. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh has secured the leading spot nationally in healthcare professional registrations, the digital health incentive scheme, and the generation of scan and share tokens, read a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally oversees the progress of PMJAY within the state, offering regular guidance and directives to officials.

According to data released by the National Health Authority under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh leads the nation by generating a total of 4,77,19,482 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts.

Following Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh secures the second position, with Madhya Pradesh in third, Maharashtra in fourth, and Gujarat in fifth place.

Meanwhile, out of these 4.77 crore accounts, health records of more than 2.73 crore people have also been updated. In this respect, Uttar Pradesh ranks among the top three states in the nation for this noteworthy accomplishment. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are trailing behind Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh also ranks first in the country in terms of Health Care Professionals Registration (HPR). A total of 42,741 healthcare professionals have been registered in the state under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This includes more than 10,000 doctors and over 32,000 nursing staff.

Whereas, UP ranks second in the country in terms of Health Facility Registration (HFR). As many as 38,863 health facility centers have been registered in the state. This includes both government and private health facility centers.

Notably, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are ranked third, fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. Karnataka is in the first position. The goal of the Yogi government is to integrate as many private healthcare centers in the state as possible into the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as quickly as possible.

Uttar Pradesh also ranks first in the country in terms of scanning and generating tokens under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. In UP, 33,79,592 tokens were registered for online OPD using Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission service, which is the highest in the entire country.

In this ranking, Karnataka is at second place, Jammu and Kashmir is at third place, Delhi is at fourth place, Andhra Pradesh is at fifth place and Chhattisgarh is at sixth place.

The biggest advantage of digital OPD token registration is that previously, Ayushman cardholders had to wait for approximately one hour to see a doctor in the OPD, but now the waiting time has been reduced to 4-5 minutes.

Approximately 34 lakh patients have availed the Scan and Token Generate facility so far. It's worth noting that there are 545 hospitals in the state that use the Health Management Information System (HMIS) for these services.

