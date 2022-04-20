US prison break: 'Dangerous' killers on the loose, leave 'have a nice day' note behind

New York: An intensive manhunt is underway in New York after two �dangerous� convicted killers made their way out of a maximum security prison in New York by escaping through meandering tunnels. The killers Richard Matt, 48 and David Sweat, 34 reportedly used power tools to cut through a steel wall and moved through a meander of tunnels before finding a way out of a manhole. Both were reported missing from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, during a 5:30 am bed check. In an act of chutzpah, the escapees also left behind a note saying, �Have a Nice Day�. In a slick escape plot, the inmates used look-alike decoys resembling their sleeping selves, besides power tools. The New York State police along with few other agencies like Forest Rangers, US Marshals, the FBI, etc. are trying their best to hunt the two convicts by carrying out thorough ground search. Though more than 150 leads have been developed since the escape was reported, Maj. Charles Guess of the New York State Police Major cautioned that the killers could be literally anywhere. The police has also made public the appearance description of the escapees, describing 48 years old Richard Matt as a white male, 6� tall, weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Matt is said to have tattoos on back �Mexico Forever�, a heart on his chest and left shoulder, and a marine corps insignia on his right shoulder. David Sweat, 34 years old, has been describes as a white male, 5�11� tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his left bicep and his right fingers. Matt is serving a sentence of 25 years to life following his conviction in Niagara County for three counts of murder, three counts of kidnapping, and two counts of robbery after he kidnapped a male victim and caused his death by beating him on December 3, 1997. Matt was transferred to Clinton Correctional on July 10, 2008, the police said. The police has urged the citizens to immediately inform the cops if they have any information on the killers, but cautioned �not to approach� them. �Both are considered to be a danger to the public. If located DO NOT approach them. Contact 911 or the New York State Police immediately at (518) 563-3761 or 1-800-GIVETIP,� the NYSP said. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a bounty worth $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmates.