At least 23 killed during Kenya anti-tax protests

Nairobi: At least 23 people were killed and another 30 were being treated for bullet wounds sustained during nationwide protests against tax rises in Kenya on Tuesday, the Kenya Medical Association said on Wednesday.
—Reuters
The Kenya Medical Association reported the casualties on Wednesday, following a tumultuous day of demonstrations across the country on Tuesday.
Nairobi: At least 23 people were killed and another 30 were being treated for bullet wounds sustained during nationwide protests against tax rises in Kenya on Tuesday, the Kenya Medical Association said on Wednesday.
—Reuters