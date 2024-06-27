France saw a rise in all types of racism in 2023, report says

The report underscores the National Rally's controversial stance on immigration, which clashes with French constitutional values of equality, fraternity, and freedom.

Paris: Racism and intolerance are rising in France, fuelled by the war in Gaza and far-right ideas in public debate, France’s human rights commission, the CNCDH, said in an annual report published on Thursday.

Why it's important



The far-right National Rally (RN) is leading in the polls for upcoming legislative elections, running on a platform that proposes restricting the rights of immigrants in France, which the CNCDH has said is in "frontal opposition to the principles of equality, fraternity and freedom" enshrined in the French constitution and will embolden racist opinions.



Context



The RN won 88 seats in the 2022 legislative elections, becoming the second-largest party in parliament, and 30 seats in the European parliament in the EU vote earlier this month.



Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron's government has shifted to the right on security, identity and immigration issues.



The Gaza war has triggered a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in France, as in other parts of the world.



Key quotes



"The year 2023 was marked by a strong progression in the rejection of the Other, whether in opinions or in acts," the CNCDH report said.



"The Israel-Palestinian conflict regularly triggers (antisemitic) acts, which peak in relation to the operations carried out by the Israeli army in Palestinian territories. But this level is unprecedented," CNCDH said.



"The immigration law that was proposed by the government in February 2023 and contained echoes of (the RN's idea) the 'national preference' and the debates surrounding it amplified this xenophobic trend," it said.



By the numbers



- Reports of antisemitic and anti-Muslim acts increased by 284% and 29% respectively, while other types of racist acts increased by 21%.



- 51% of survey respondents from the general population don't feel at home in France anymore, compared to 43% of French citizens in 2022, which the report authors link to a rejection of immigration. This sentiment rises to 91% among RN supporters.



- 43% of French residents surveyed think that insecurity is mainly due to immigration, compared to 83% of RN supporters.



- 69% do not support the RN's "national preference" idea that French people should be favoured for jobs, benefits and housing over foreigners.

—Reuters