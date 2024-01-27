US to Deploy Nuclear Weapons in UK Amidst Escalating Russian Threat. RAF Lakenheath, a Key Site, Chosen for New Facility. NATO Nations Brace for Potential Conflict.

Amid the growing concern over Russias stance there are reports that the United States is planning to deploy nuclear weapons in the UK after a gap of 15 years as stated by The Daily Telegraph.



Under this plan nuclear warheads will be stationed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk with indications that these weapons will have three times the power of the Hiroshima Bomb.



This decision marks a change as the US had previously withdrawn its nuclear missiles from the UK in 2008 when the perceived threat from Moscow during the Cold War had diminished. However recent warnings of conflicts with Russia have prompted NATO countries to reevaluate their defense strategies.



Admiral Rob Bauer, a ranking military official in NATO recently cautioned that civilians should prepare themselves for a possible full scale war with Russia within the next two decades. General Sir Patrick Sanders, who leads the British Army went further by suggesting that there might be a need for citizens to join military efforts due to current limitations in army size. However No 10 swiftly dismissed any notion of conscription. Emphasized that participation, in British military activities remains voluntary.

The decision to bring back nuclear weapons to the UK is in line with a broader NATO initiative aimed at developing and upgrading nuclear sites. This move comes as a response to the increased tensions following Russias invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response Russia has criticized the placement of US weapons in Britain referring to it as an "escalation" that would warrant "counter measures."



Unredacted records from the procurement database of the United States Department of Defense reveal plans for a nuclear mission" at RAF Lakenheath, which served as a storage site for nuclear weapons during the Cold War. There is speculation about the purpose behind a new "surety dormitory”, at this base although the Pentagon has chosen not to comment on these rumors.

