US Envoy Eric Garcetti Celebrates Tibetan New Year In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti shared the joy of being in Uttarakhand during the Tibetan New Year.

In some regions, Tibetan people celebrate Losar for 15 days. It is a festival for all Tibetans world over where they come together, offer prayers, perform group dance and perform rituals.

"Thrilled to be in Uttarakhand this Losar--the Tibetan New Year," US envoy shared a post on X.

He further visited the Hanifl Centre at Woodstock School, where he witnessed the impressive efforts by the centre in shaping the next generation by conserving and restoring the beautiful landscape and biodiversity of the Himalayas.

"I visited the Hanifl Centre at Woodstock school where I'm excited to see the impressive efforts by the center in shaping the next generation in conserving and restoring the beautiful landscape and biodiversity of the Himalayas. #IncredibleIndia," the post added.

Hundreds of Tibetans in exile gathered to participate in a circle dance in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala on the second day of Losar, the Tibetan New Year.

Many Tibetans, mostly in traditional dresses, participated in a group dance in McLeodganj to celebrate the second day of their Tibetan new year- 2151, 'Dragon Wood' year according to the Tibetan lunar calendar.

Polam Dolma, a Tibetan woman in exile said, "It is the second day of Losar, the Tibetan new year and here we are participating in a circle dance so many people have joined with our traditional clothes. So I am very happy and excited and this year the celebrations are more happening as compared to last years and more people have joined."

On Saturday, monks at the Dorjidak Monastery offered special prayers for world peace and the long life of their spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama also extended his Losar wishes to Tibetans and posted a message on his social media handle.

Taking to X, the Dalai Lama in a video posted, "I would like to wish my fellow Tibetans, both inside Tibet and those in exile, a happy new year this Losar. Tashi Delek to all of you."

"Despite undergoing great difficulties in exile and living under a powerful Communist Chinese regime, the faith and aspiration of our people, the majority of whom are inside Tibet, have remained undiminished while I have been the leader," he said. —ANI