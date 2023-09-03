US 'trying to choke' China's military capacity: Commerce Secretary Raimondo

Washington: On Sunday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo made clear that the United States will not supply China's military with high-end advanced electronics.

We're doing what we can to limit their military's effectiveness. If they do, then our strategy must be successful. While appearing on a number of Sunday talk shows, Raimondo told NBC News, "Certainly, on my watch, we are not going to sell the most sophisticated American chip to China that they want for their military capacity."

After months of escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies, one of the most powerful Cabinet Members of the Biden Administration, Raimondo, visited China last week.—Inputs from Agencies