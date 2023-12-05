Update On Expansion Of New AIIMS In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi / Lucknow (The Hawk): Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been established in the State of Uttar Pradesh, one at Raebareli and the other at Gorakhpur, and both are functional. Till date, 22 AIIMS have been approved by the Cabinet under the PMSSY scheme provided in Annexure -1.

Under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), 1670 building-less Sub Health Centres, 674 Urban Health and Wellness Centres, 515 Block Public Health Units, 75 Integrated Public Health Labs and 62 Critical Care Hospital Blocks for the State of Uttar Pradesh have been approved over the scheme period (FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26) having total approved financial outlay of Rs. 4965 Crore.

Under another component of the PMSSY, upgradation of 11 Government Medical Colleges by way of construction of Super Specialty Block (SSB) have been taken up in Uttar Pradesh. These include (1) SGPGIMS, Lucknow (2) Trauma Centre in IMS, BHU, Varanasi (3) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh (4) Govt. Medical College, Jhansi (5) BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur (6) MLN Medical College, Allahabad (7) LLRM Medical College, Meerut (8) Government Medical College, Agra (9) Government Medical College, Kanpur (10) SSB at Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, Varanasi (11) RIO, IMS, BHU, Varanasi.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) establishment of 27 new Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals have been approved for Uttar Pradesh till date on cost sharing in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and State. Till date financial support has been provided to the State of Uttar Pradesh for increase of 432 MBBS seats in 07 Medical Colleges at a total approved cost of Rs. 518.39 Crore and 556 PG seats in 12 Medical College at a total approved cost of Rs. 375.92 Crore under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) on cost sharing in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and State.

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provides financial and technical support to the States/UTs to strengthen their healthcare systems based on the requirements posed by the States/UTs in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs), within their overall resource envelope. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.