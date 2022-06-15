UP: Images Of Women Achievers To Be Displayed In School Walls

Lucknow: Images of noted Indian women, including Rani Laxmi Bai, Chand Bibi, Savitribai Phule, Sarojini Naidu, Lata Mangeshkar, Mother Teresa, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Amrita Pritam, Mahadevi Verma, astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Begum Akhtar and Mary Kom, among others, will soon adorn the walls of government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

In a new initiative aimed as presenting students of these schools with women role models, the state government has ordered that one wall each of all 1.54 lakh schools across 75 districts to be dedicated for this mission under Missioan Shkti Phase-4 special campaign.

According to the government spokesman, the aim is to motivate students to emulate these personalities.

"The information about the women personalities is to be given by either painting a wall of the school or installing flex. The officials have been asked to put big and clear pictures of the women personalities and display brief write-ups about them," the spokesman added.

The focus will be on women achievers from the past and also on contemporary achievers.

Instructions have come from the government that the names of local or region-specific women of the district, development block and divisional level women personalities can also be displayed as part of this initiative after due clearance by the officials concerned, official said. —IANS