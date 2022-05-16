    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP: 2 boys drown in Ganga while taking selfie

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May16/ 2022

    Farrukhabad: Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga river while taking selfie during bath at Singhirampur Ghat here on Monday, police said.

    According to the police, Shivam (18) and Sachin (16) along with their two other friends had gone to bathe in Ganga river in Kamalganj area.

    They were taking selfies in the mid stream when they drowned, police said. Two other boys were saved by the locals and rushed to the Kamalganj Community Health Centre for treatment. After the family members of the deceased refused to get the post mortem examination done, the bodies were handed over to them, police said.—PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Two teenagers drown in Ganga taking selfie Singhirampur GhatUP
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in