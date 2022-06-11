UP: 'Mastermind' Of Prayagraj Violence Detained, Names Of People Linked With AIMIM Surface In Police Probe

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Police has detained the "mastermind" of the violence which broke out during a protest over in Prayagraj after Friday prayers on June 10.

Names of some people linked with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have surfaced, said Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar, adding that there could be more masterminds.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA," he told reporters here.

"Names of some people from AIMIM have surfaced, we are gathering evidence against them," Kumar said.

The SSP said that there are 70 named accused and over 5000 unnamed in the violence. "Action will be taken under the Gangster Act and NSA," he added. Police further said that names of some people associated with AIMIM have surfaced but it is gathering evidence.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

When asked about action against mastermind Javed Ahmed's daughter, the SSP said, "Javed's daughter who is a student in Delhi is also involved in such activities... If needed, we will contact Delhi Police and send our teams." According to the District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, an FIR has been lodged in connection with the violence and 68 people have been arrested so far. —ANI