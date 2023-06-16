UP Woman Kills Husband, Dumps Body In Toilet Pit

Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old woman, along with her paramour, allegedly strangled her husband and buried his body in a seven-feet deep toilet pit in their home in Muzaffarnagar district.

The woman continued to stay at the same house, police said.

The body of the victim, identified as Sagar Ahmed (30), was found Thursday evening, almost 10 days after he was murdered at village Mandla under Purkazi police station. According to police, the accused woman identified as Ashiya had lodged a missing complaint of her husband on June 7.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Ashiya was in a relationship with Sagar's stepbrother Suhail Ahmed (28), who lives in the same area.

SHO of Purkazi police station, Gyaneshwar Kumar, said, "During questioning, Ashiya admitted that she, along with Suhail, strangled her husband to death and buried him in the toilet pit. Both have been arrested." SP (city), Satyanarayan Prajapati, said, "The magistrate was summoned to the scene. The spot was excavated and the body recovered and sent for autopsy." —IANS