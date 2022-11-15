UP woman detained for carrying missing child

Mirzapur, UP (The Hawk): The Mirzapur police have detained a woman for failing to report the disappearance of a young girl and keeping her with her.

The woman was arrested and the girl was saved.

The girl is said to have left a suicide note on the river bridge beneath the Kachhwa police circle before jumping into the Ganga.

Reports state that on October 1, a girl jumped into the Ganga to commit suicide. This information was relayed to the Kachhwa police.

Santosh Kumar Mishra, the superintendent of police in Mirzapur, had called in the local police, divers, and SDRF for the search, but the girl could not be located.

An inquiry was started after a FIR was filed at the Kachhwa police station under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC against an unidentified person.

An SIT was established by the Mirzapur SP under the ASP (city) to conduct the probe.

A team lead by sub-inspector Dharmendra Kumar was able to free the girl from the woman using physical evidence and electronic surveillance.

(Inputs from Agencies)