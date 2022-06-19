UP To Open More Primary And Community Health Centres

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to augment medical facilities with 'One District One Medical College' scheme.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Aggarwal said that a plan has been made to improve health facilities in rural areas in the budget.

Under this, sub-centres will be opened for a population of 5,000, primary health centres (PHCs) for more than 10,000 population, and community health centres (CHCs) for more than that. At the same time, keeping in mind serious cases, there is a plan to open a 100-bed hospital.

According to the government spokesman, UP is on the way to creating a new record in the medical field with facilities like lab, CHC, PHC rejuvenation, the establishment of PICU NICU, and health ATMs.

The state government is engaged in equipping each district with medical facilities.

The health department is planning to overcome the shortage of staff, and equipment for tests like X-rays, ultrasound and medicines.

Under the National Health Mission in the state, the facilities of CHC-PHC level health centres will be increased by an amount of Rs 10,547.42 crore. New CHCs, PHCs, sub-centres and health and wellness centres will also be opened in rural areas from the budget released under NHM. —IANS