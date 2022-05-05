UP teen commits suicide after rape

Fatehpur : A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur allegedly consumed poison and died, a day after she was raped by a youth in her village, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Chandpur police circle of the district.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the 15-year-old Dalit girl had gone to a forested area to relieve herself near the village on Tuesday evening when she was allegedly raped.

When the girl did not return home till late in the night, her parents launched a search and found her in the forest in a state of disarray, the SP said.

Her family members took her to a private doctor and brought her back home after treatment.

The girl, however, consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday and died during treatment, the SP said.

He said after registering a case on the complaint of the girl’s parents, the accused youth has been taken into custody for questioning.

The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination—IANS