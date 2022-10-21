UP survey finds 7,000 unrecognized madrasas

Lucknow (The Hawk): In a recent assessment, the state administration of Uttar Pradesh discovered nearly 7,000 unrecognised madrasas. When unrecognised madrasas fulfil the conditions imposed by the government, the survey will grant them recognition.

The district magistrates must submit their reports by November 15 in order for the final list of unrecognised madrasas to be made public.

The process to determine the precise numbers will take some time, according to Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education. Nevertheless, we have estimated that there are approximately 7,500 such madrassas, which were surveyed by teams in 75 districts by Thursday night.

"Of the 16,513 recognised madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, 560 receive government funds" (salary to employees, including teaching and non-teaching ones). 350 madrassas have fewer than 15 students. The 560 madrassas' teaching staff is compensated on par with secondary government-run schools, he claimed.

A scholarship is awarded to deserving students from all registered madrasas as part of the madrasa modernization scheme, which provides funding for shiksha mitra to 744 madrassas.

Once the unrecognised madrasas fulfil the necessary conditions, such as having a classroom, table, bench, chairs for pupils, sufficient lighting, fans, restrooms, and other essentials, the Board of Madrassa Education will officially recognise them.

Additionally, they are eligible to apply for both teaching and non-teaching employee salaries.

A government spokeswoman claims that Gorakhpur has 150 unofficial madrassas, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Varanasi, and Mau each have 100, while Aligarh has 90, Kanpur has 85, Prayagraj has 70, and Agra has 70. (35).

