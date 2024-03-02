UP STF arrests police exam paper leak accused

The Uttar Pradesh STF has apprehended Praveen alias Mintu Baliyan in Muzaffarnagar for his involvement in the police recruitment exam leak, uncovering a wider network of competitive examination fraud including CAPF exams conducted by SSC, Delhi.

Lucknow: The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested an accused involved in the recent police recruitment exam paper leak from Muzaffarnagar, officials said.

According to a press release issued by the STF, the accused is a member of the gang involved in the question paper leak of the written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board on February 17 and 18.



The gang is also involved in fraud in the online examination of constable recruitment for the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, Delhi.



The accused was arrested from Shahpur bus stop and was identified as Praveen alias Mintu Baliyan, son of Rajbir Singh of Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar, it said.



Nine admit cards related to the 2024 constable recruitment examination of the Central Armed Police Forces, a handwritten question paper related to the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, a mobile phone, and three ATM cards were seized from him.



During interrogation, the accused told police that when he was preparing for competitive examinations in 2008-09 in Shahpur town, a person from Rajnagar extension in Ghaziabad would come there, who ran a gang involved in rigging various competitive examinations by taking money, the release said.



Coming in contact with him, Baliyan also started rigging in various competitive examinations. A relative of the accused belonging to Baghpat district, after retiring from the Army in 2012, also got involved, he told police.



According to the STF, the gang provided question papers for police examinations by taking huge amounts of money.

—PTI