UP school children must wear a complete shirt and pants to prevent dengue

Lucknow (The Hawk): In light of the increase in dengue and chikungunya infections, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered school pupils throughout the state to wear full sleeve shirts and pants.

All district inspectors of schools have received instructions from the secondary education department regarding the precautions that should be taken to safeguard children from communicable diseases.

Mahendra Dev, director of secondary education, stated that it is essential for schools to educate parents and students about these illnesses in order to protect them from them.

"Students should be told to wear a whole shirt and pair of pants to school. Children should be required to attend regular prayer meetings where communicable diseases and the issues they cause are discussed.

"Villages should also host public awareness events. Open water tanks on the property should be cleaned frequently. Make sure there is no water logging everywhere on the campus of the school and in the surrounding area. On the school grounds, it should be made sure that handwashing stations are frequently cleaned, there are many handwashing stations, and anti-larval/insecticides are sprayed. Bushes should be trimmed, and the school's grounds and neighbourhood should be maintained clean, he continued.

Any child who exhibits symptoms like a fever should receive treatment right away. He continued that the primary health center's participation should be immediately requested for this.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated during a review meeting that dengue and other infectious disease cases had increased recently.

Meanwhile, 36 new dengue cases were reported in Lucknow on Sunday despite efforts to control mosquito-borne illnesses.

Four new cases each were recorded in the Chandar Nagar and Indira Nagar localities, followed by three cases each in Aishbagh, Chinhat, Tudiyaganj, NK Road, and Aliganj.

Six homeowners received notifications after the health department crew discovered mosquito larvae on their property.

According to official statistics, blood banks have 1,369 units of platelets on hand. In addition, hospitals reserve 248 beds specifically for dengue patients.

