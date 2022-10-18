UP principal charged with cutting girl student's hair

Farrukhabad (UP)(The hawk): According to police, the school principal was arrested on the accusation of a class 9 girl student in Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, under the POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC.

The girl had accused the manager-turned-principal of shutting her in a room and chopping her hair off.

The student and her family also met with Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Subhash Chandra Prajapati and lodged a complaint.

If the accused is not held accountable, the girl has threatened to terminate her life.

The student said that the accused had previously hacked off the hair of other girls.

The accused, according to the complaint, made it essential for all the girls to make two braids, but when she only did one, the principal hacked off her hair.

According to Merapur police station Inspector Digvijay Singh, a case has been registered against the accused principal, Sumit Yadav, based on the accusation, under IPC sections 354-A (unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and 342 (wrongful detention), as well as the provisions of the POCSO Act.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused principal," he added.

(Inputs from Agencies)