UP minor rape victim dies of burn injuries

Mainpuri (The Hawk): During her treatment at the Saifai Medical College hospital in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, the 15-year-old rape victim who was allegedly raped by a relative and then set on fire passed away from her burn injuries, according to the police. The alleged rapist was the victim's uncle.

The girl was sexually assaulted by a relative who resides in the same hamlet as the victim about three months ago, according to the police.

Her mother took her to a community health centre on October 6 after she began complaining of pain in her stomach. There, the physician determined that she was pregnant after examining her.

When the mother of the victim brought up the issue with the mother and sister of the accused, they promised to get the girl married to the alleged rapist and took the girl with them. When the mother of the victim brought this up with them, the mother and sister of the accused volunteered to do this.

The incident allegedly took place in the late evening of October 8 and involved the accused lighting the girl on fire with gasoline.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Dixit stated that the girl was brought to a community health centre hospital, and from there, due to the severity of her burn injuries, she was sent to the Saifai Medical College.

According to statements made by the victim's parents to members of the media, the accused had been making threats against them, and they felt they had no choice but to cremate their daughter in Etawah on Monday rather than in the hamlet where they live.

The Superintendent of Police stated that the police had apprehended the accused as well as his mother, but the accused's sister, who is suspected of being involved in the crime, is still at large.

