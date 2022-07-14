UP Minister 'Worshipped' On Guru Purnima

Lucknow: A video of Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad being worshipped with an 'aarti' by a supporter has gone viral on social media, creating a political controversy.

The video was apparently taken on the occasion of 'Guru Purnima' and a number of his supporters 'worshipped' him on the occasion.

Sources said that Sanjay Nishad was also conferred the title of 'Nishad Raj' on the occasion.

Sanjay Nishad, who calls himself the 'Political Godfather of Fishermen', has landed himself in a controversy with the video.

A BJP functionary, who did not wish to be identified, said, "Such things should be avoided. As political leaders we are serving the people and not supposed to acquire any status like Sanjay Nishad has done. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls himself the 'pradhan sevak'. The video is definitely an embarrassment." A Nishad Party MLA, meanwhile, said that its was the sentiments of the partymen who revere Sanjay Nishad and there was nothing wrong because the occasion was 'Guru Purnima' where one worships his or her Guru. —IANS