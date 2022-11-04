UP hospital dog licks patient's wounds; six healthcare staff fired

Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Following the viral video that showed a stray dog licking the blood of an injured person inside the emergency room of Kushinagar district hospital, six health personnel have been fired.

The termination orders were issued by S. Raj Lingam, the district magistrate of Kushinagar. He has asked two medical officers and the chief medical superintendent for an explanation.

Additionally, after receiving the report, the district magistrate took action by directing an officer with the rank of ADM to confirm the incidence.

A review into the obvious error has been launched by the state's deputy chief minister and health minister, Brajesh Pathak.

According to the health department, Bittu, 25, was hurt in a car accident on November 1st near a village that is under the jurisdiction of the Jathan police station in Kushinagar.

He was checked into the emergency room of the hospital.

A stray dog was seen licking blood from his wounds in a viral video.

Six health personnel had their employment terminated because, according to the district magistrate, "the incident harmed the area's reputation."

According to chief medical superintendent Dr. S.K. Rai, the patient fell out of bed as the staff members on duty were conversing with other patients.

A stray dog entered the hospital emergency room in the interim, and someone recorded the entire episode on film and posted it to social media.

