UP govt to restore Dhruma Rishi temple, nine others to boost tourism

Reviving Sacred Heritage: Uttar Pradesh Government's Restoration Initiative for Pilgrimage Sites, Including the Historic Dhruma Rishi Temple in Bareilly.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to restore the famous temple dedicated to Draupadi’s guru Dhruma Rishi in Bareilly cantonment.



The temple is among the 10 places selected for restoration by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC).



“It is believed that Dhrum rishi, the guru of Draupadi, meditated here during the Dwapar yuga, around 5,000 years ago. During his meditation, he established a Shiva Lingam here. Since then, the temple got the name Dhopeshwarnath. Some devotees also refer to it as Dhopa Mandir,” a government spokesperson said.



He added that the beautification of all the 10 sites is in line with the state government’s efforts to promote tourism in Uttar Pradesh.



Besides being a place of religious importance, the sites are of spiritual and historical significance.



The list of identified sites includes Kali Mata temple, Jharkhandi temple and Shri Ram-Janaki temple in Basti; Kalika temple in Azamgarh; Siddhpeeth Mata Mansharani temple in Unnao; Kali temple, Seth ghat and Baba Banwari Das dham in Lakhimpur; and Dhopeshwar Nath temple in Bareilly.



The spokesperson said that the completion of beautification and long-term development work at these places will not only boost tourism to these pilgrimage sites, but will also contribute to the overall progress of the region.



Besides these, UPSTDC’s beautification and development drive for pilgrimage sites in five districts, including Basti and Lakhimpur is already underway.



In Basti, the Vikramjot village’s Jharkhandi temple, Dubkhara’s Kali Mata temple and Repura’s Shri Ram-Janaki temple are prioritised for beautification and development.



UPSTDC has initiated an e-tendering process to select companies and agencies for implementing these projects.



“All these pilgrimage sites are set for a facelift through building of infrastructure, installation of facilities for devotees and tourists, as well as beautification,” the spokesman said.

