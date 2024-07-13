Amarnath Yatra: Health Ministry supporting state Health Services in supplementing staff for medical camps

Following Supreme Court directives, facilities are being established every two kilometers, with doctors deployed from various states.

Srinagar: With the Amarnath Yatra underway, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been supporting the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir in supplementing the staff required for establishing medical camps and capacity building of the manpower particularly for dealing with high altitude emergencies.

This was as per the specific directives of the Supreme Court regarding the medical facilities for the Yatra which included setting up Medical facilities at every two kilometers of the route, deployment of doctors from other States, establishment of Mortuary facilities, and others.

For the past two years, the Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division has been diligently working to streamline the healthcare process for the Amarnath Yatra.

In 2023, under the leadership of L Swasticharan, Additional DDG and Director of EMR, a team conducted an on-site assessment of the medical facilities established for the yatra for the first time. This assessment ensured that the facilities met the necessary standards and could effectively address the health needs of the pilgrims.

Following the team's visit in 2023, efforts to streamline medical care arrangements and enhance coordination between the states deploying medical staff and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) in Kashmir were prioritized.

Additionally, it was crucial to provide states with direct experience of the cultural sensitivities and challenges in Kashmir. To achieve these goals, the first-ever National Level Review Meeting for the Amarnath Yatra was organized in Kashmir jointly by the Directorate General of Health Services (DteGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) under the chairmanship of Atul Goel, DGHS on December 20, 2023, at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

It saw representation from 12 States or UTs, AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, Central government institutions, and other stakeholders.

This was the first time such a comprehensive meeting with all stakeholders was organized in person in Kashmir. The primary objectives were to discuss the challenges faced during the Amarnath Yatra 2023 and to plan for improved medical care arrangements and better coordination between States or UTs and institutions for future yatras.

This collaborative effort marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims participating in this arduous spiritual journey.

Deputation of Health Care Workers has been carried out by the DteGHS, MoHFW by soliciting nominations from 12 States or UTs (Haryana, UP Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat) and 16 institutions (all AIIMS, central Govt. hospitals & CGHS.) The deputationists have been deputed in three batches or shifts.

With a view to assessing and comparing the improvements in the medical care arrangements and emergency preparedness for Amarnath Yatra, a team from EMR DteGHS led by L Swasticharan Additional DDG and Director EMR visited Kashmir from June 26 to June 29.

Considering the suggestions of MoHFW, this year in 2024 DHS Kashmir with the support of ONGC CSR support has established semipermanent structures at Baltal and Chandanwari for establishing base hospitals which include the accommodation facilities of staff deputed for yatra as well.

For better emergency preparedness, understanding of the pattern of diseases, and surveillance of health-related issues, a customized web-enabled real-time data collection module for Amarnath Yatra which was developed through National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) - Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme - IDSP/IHIP portal would be utilized for this year's data as well for data comparison and subsequently improvement of health facilities as well.

A training course on "Equipping Healthcare Workers for High-Altitude Medicine," is being developed by the EMR division in collaboration with the DHS Kashmir team and various experts. Various meetings under the chairmanship of Jitendra Prasad Additional DGHS have been conducted in this regard.

The training modules would generate e-certificates and would be made compulsory for the deployed staff before their duty for better understanding and preparedness.

The EMR Division of the DteGHS and identified team of the DHS, Kashmir are monitoring the yatra for any eventuality continuously.

