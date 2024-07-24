Unprecedented growth in J-K tourism post abrogation Article 370, 1.08-cr tourists visited till June 2024

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the region has seen an annual growth rate of 15.13% over the past three years.

New Delhi: The tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented growth post abrogation of Article 370, and a total of 1.08 crore tourists visited in the last six months this year, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Citing a report availed to the MHA by the Jammu and Kashmir government, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said "The tourism sector has recorded an annual average growth rate of 15.13 per cent during the last three years".

As per the Minister, a total of 1,08,41,009 tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir between January to June 2024 and 2,11,24,674 in 2023-- all-time high so far-- followed by the visit of 1,88,64,332 tourists in 2022, 1,13,14,884 in 2021 and 34,70,834 tourists in 2020.

He clarified that the footfall in the tourism sector in 2020 was due to the Covid pandemic.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that several measures have been taken that led to significant improvement in the tourism sector including Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Policy 2020 notified by the government.

Other measures comprise availing of incentives under the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy- 2021 considering the status of industry to the tourism sector in the Union Territory.

The government also notified the homestay guidelines to accommodate the increasing number of tourists and to give benefits to the locals from the economic gains of the tourism sector.

The government has also notified Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy- 2021, and Houseboat Policy - 2020, identified 75 off-beat destinations, said the Minister.

Border tourism has picked up in Jammu and Kashmir and hitherto unknown locations have been opened up for tourism like Gurez, Keran, Teetwal and R S Pura, and the Union Territory is also emerging in adventure and Golf tourism.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken various infrastructure projects to boost the tourism sector and it also is emerging as an international tourist destination after successful hosting of major events such as the 3rd G-20 Tourism Working Group Meeting," Rai said.

Modern infrastructure and the growing number of luxury hotels and resorts make Jammu and Kashmir a prime location for destination weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, he said.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that due to the above initiatives, the contribution of Tourism in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from 7.84 per cent in FY 2019-20 to 8.47 per cent in Financial Year 2022-23," added the Minister.

—ANI