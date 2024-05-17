Advisory for Indians travelling to Laos, Cambodia for jobs

Highlighting the risks of fraudulent job offers, the advisory urges job seekers to secure employment only through authorized agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Phnom Penh [Cambodia]: The Indian Embassy here on Friday issued an advisory for those travelling to Cambodia for jobs. It asked Indian nationals to secure employment only through authorized agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The advisory outlines significant risks associated with fraudulent job offers and emphasizes the need for caution.

Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated that job seekers can also approach the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh. It noted that instances have been reported wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Laos.

Indian Embassy in Cambodia noted that these fake jobs are for posts like 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service' by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos.

"All Indian nationals who are travelling for jobs in Cambodia and the Southeast Asian region, are advised that there are many fake agents operating in the region, who along with agents in India, are luring people to scam companies, involved especially in cyber crimes. Anybody who takes up a job in Cambodia should do so only through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs of India," the advisory stated.

According to the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, agents in places like Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by taking a simple interview and the typing test, and are offering high salaries, hotel bookings along with return air tickets and visa facilitation.

In the advisory, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated, "Instances have also come to notice recently wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) - also known as Laos. These fake jobs are for posts such as of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service' by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos."

Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated that victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in the "Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions. At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture."

It stated, "Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos does not permit employment and the Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals coming to Laos on such visas. It may be noted that tourist visa is to be used only for the purpose of tourism. Please note that those convicted of human trafficking crimes have been sentenced up to 18 years in prison in Laos."

"Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get enticed and entrapped in such fraudulent or exploitative job offers and are requested to exercise extreme caution and verify the antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer in Laos," it added.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were "lured" with employment opportunities in Cambodia but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work.

The MEA said that it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, 75 of which were in the past three months.

In a statement, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work."

"Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months," he added.

In a statement, Jaiswal stated, "Several advisories have also been issued by the Ministry and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to our nationals about such scams. We remain committed to helping all those Indian nationals in Cambodia who seek our support."

"We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes," he added.

—ANI