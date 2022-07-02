UP Govt Signs MoU With AAI, To Operate 5 Airports

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India for the operation and development of 5 new airports in the state, informed the officials on Friday. These airports include projects being developed in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra districts. As per the agreement, the airports will be handed over to AAI for operation and management after the completion of the construction and commercial operations by the state government.

The agreement has been signed for a period of 30 years. The agreement was signed by N V Subbarayudu, Executive Director (Strategic Initiative Unit) on behalf of AAI and Kumar Harsh, Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh on behalf of the state government in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," read an official statement by AAI.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the move and said that these airports were aspirational projects for the government.

"These airports are aspirational projects for the government. This will even heighten the development in the said areas and give wings to the possibilities," he said.

He also highlighted that the northern state had only two major airports before 2017 and now the numbers have been ever increasing.

"Before 2017 the state mainly had airports in Lucknow and Varanasi. There were airports in Gorakhpur and Agra which were partially active. At that time air service to only 25 destinations from 4 airports was available. Today 9 airports are operational and work on 10 is going on. Today air service to 75 destinations is available," he added. He also appreciated AAI's cooperation in the development of these projects and concluded saying that he was happy that an important MoU has been signed under the regional connectivity scheme. —ANI