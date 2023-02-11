UP Global Investors' Summit Will Change UP's Fate: Amit Shah

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit will change the destiny of the state and the coming three years are going to be very auspicious.

Addressing a session organized at Dadhichi Hall of the Global Investors Summit, the Union Home Minister said: "Today Uttar Pradesh has everything required for the development of industries in any state. The UP government now makes decisions quickly as well. There is no longer any confusion in formulating policies."

Praising the strong law and order and robust infrastructure of UP, Amit Shah said, "Uttar Pradesh's law and order has improved, infrastructure has developed, and so many policies have been made to support industries. This is a good sign for the country."

Earlier, during the session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in his address that ODOP has become the foundation stone of self-reliant India today. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, ministers Jitin Prasad, Rakesh Sachan, Dayashankar, and JPS Rathore among others were present in the session.

The Home Minister said that there are a lot of opportunities for growth in Uttar Pradesh.

"The state can play an important role in making the country a USD 5 trillion economy. Numerous investors are making investments in the state of UP after realising its potential," he added.

In an apparent dig at previous governments, he stated that the reason an investors summit was organised in Delhi was that investors in Lucknow were not ready to come under the previous government.

"The MSME sector is the driving force behind India's growth story. MSMEs of today are home to the largest corporate sector of tomorrow. The law and order situation in UP has improved. Many policies have been made according to the budget. There is not a single allegation against the UP government. UP is important from every point of view," said Shah.

He noted that taking Uttar Pradesh forward means speeding up the development of the country. India will benefit from the investments made during the UP Global Investors Summit.

He said that the infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh and the law and order here is an example for the whole country.

Addressing the session, CM Yogi said that the state's micro, small and medium enterprises have the largest base in the country. In the state, there are 98 lakh MSME units, but before 2017, every single one of them was dying due to neglect. People were migrating by closing it in such circumstances.

Amit Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party's then-state in-charge, gave it special attention in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2016 to revive these units.

On the other side, after the BJP took power in the state in 2017, the double-engine government started the One District One Product programme, which is now the foundation stone of 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat'. The ODOP scheme has gained popularity throughout the state and has succeeded in almost doubling the exports of the state.

CM Yogi said that everyone in the state was concerned about the migration of workers and labourers that occurred during the Covid-19 period. About 40 lakh workers and labourers arrived in Uttar Pradesh at that time from various states throughout the nation.

In such a situation, the operators of the MSME units of the state and many organizations stepped forward and started working together with the government, as a result of which their skill mapping was done and employment was provided in MSME units, he said.

CM Yogi said that the cluster of MSMEs in different areas of the state is attracting people towards investment at the global level by taking forward the visionary program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MSME unit of the state can play an effective role in the form of a cooperative movement to give a new dimension to the country. "All of us have gathered here to discuss these issues. On the other hand, this session can play a major role in the Global Investors Summit in order to decide that MSMEs and cooperatives can play an important role in realising the vision of self-reliant India," he added. —ANI