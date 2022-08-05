UP CM orders probe in death of 55 cows in Amroha shelter

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into mysterious deaths of about 55 cows at a cow shelter in Amroha on Thursday.

He has directed Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha.

District magistrate Amroha, B K Tripathi, told reporters that the cows fell ill in the evening after eating fodder.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and veterinarians were rushed to spot to treat the cattle.

Superintendent of Police, Aditya Langeh, later confirmed that over 50 cows at the shelter died.

According to the district magistrate, the management at the cow shelter has procured fodder from a person one Tahir. "An FIR has been lodged against Tahir and efforts are being made to arrest him," he said.

"The village development officer, who is in charge of the cow shelter, has been suspended," he added.

The chief minister's office said that Yogi Adityanath has ordered to send a team of veterinarians for the treatment of ailing cows.

"Anyone found guilty will not be spared," said the official spokesman.—IANS