UP CM launches his WhatsApp channel

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new WhatsApp channel named ‘Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh’, to facilitate communication of common people with the Chief Minister’s Office.

People can easily share their thoughts and concerns with the Chief Minister’s office through this channel, said a government statement on Saturday.

The announcement of the channel was made on microblogging website ‘X,’ where authorities from the Chief Minister’s Office said, “For Uttar Pradesh’s successful Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji, the 25 crore citizens of the state are ‘one family’. Under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government is working with full commitment for the well-being and prosperity of every member of the ‘family’. For easy communication with every member of the ‘Uttar Pradesh family’ of the Chief Minister, who considers communication as the soul of democracy, the state government has started an official WhatsApp channel named ‘Chief Minister’s Office, Uttar Pradesh’, using the powerful and simple medium of communication, WhatsApp.”

“CM Yogi Adityanath is the first Chief Minister to take this initiative of using a WhatsApp channel to communicate with common citizens,” the government statement added.

It also mentioned that this new and impactful platform of communication will ensure the swift transmission of information related to public welfare and government initiatives.

As per the statement, the special thing about this channel is that anyone can join it. To receive direct and quick updates from the Chief Minister’s Office, one can join this WhatsApp channel.

