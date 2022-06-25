UP CM Distributes Rural Residential Rights Documents To 11 Lakh Families

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed online rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families under the Swamitva scheme here. At a function organized in the auditorium of Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed the documents and stressed on making a self-reliant state."Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the villagers who got their legal rights on their land!" the chief tweeted.He said, "Tribal people like Vantangia, Tharu, Musahar had no voice, did not have a piece of land. The BJP"s double-engine government has worked towards providing land to them on a large scale by running a campaign." "We have to not only make a self-reliant India, but also a self-reliant state and self-reliant districts... The campaign for self-reliant villages will also have to be taken forward," the chief minister said. —PTI