UNSC renews sanctions against DR Congo

United Nations: The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday renewed its sanctions on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to stop the supply, sale or transfer of arms to militant groups in the country and also to prevent their training and funding. According to a Xinhua report, the UNSC unanimously adopted a new resolution, deciding to renew until July 1, 2016, the arms embargo as well as the related targeted transport, financial and travel sanctions imposed on the DRC. The resolution defined the criteria for application of the financial and travel sanctions, such as asset freeze and travel bans. Recruiting or using children in armed conflict and sexual violence against children or women were included as such criteria. The resolution also extended until Aug 1, 2016, the mandate of the group of experts, which was established by the UNSC to gather, examine and analyse information regarding the implementation of the resolution. Strongly condemning all armed groups operating in the region and their violation of the international humanitarian law, the resolution demanded that the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and all other armed groups operating in the DRC must stop all forms of violence immediately. The resolution noted the importance of the DRC government holding accountable those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the country, and stressed on the government`s cooperation with the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC). IANS