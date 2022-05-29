Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, on the second day of his Gujarat visit today inaugurates and dedicates several development works at Panchamrit Dairy, Godhra

Gujarat(The Hawk): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, on the second day of his Gujarat visit, inaugurated and dedicated several development works at Panchamrit Dairy, Godhra. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated new building of PDC Bank head office, 3 mobile ATM vans , 30 cubic meter per hour capacity oxygen plant built in 250 sqm, dedicated Panchamrit butter cold storage and Dairy Plant at Malegaon (Maharashtra) and laid the foundation stone for the newly established Dairy Plant at Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh). Several dignitaries including Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Shri PurushottamRupala attended the program.:

In his address on the occasion, Shri Amit Shah said that today's five programs are going to strengthen the cooperative movement of three districts (Panchmahal, Malegaon and Ujjain). Today 1,598 milk markets of Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Dahod districts are before us as a strong union producing about 73 thousand liters of milk. 18 lakh liters of milk and a turnover of Rs.300 crores is a huge success.

The Union Cooperation Minister said that for years there was a demand of the people from all over the country associated with the cooperative movement that the cooperative movement should get the help it needed and for this the people kept on demanding from the previous governments and they did nothing. Today, I am proud to say that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for the first one year ago, for the sake of cooperative movement established a Ministry of Cooperation at the Centre and made it a priority. Along with this, the Prime Minister increased the budget of the cooperatives seven fold. Apart from this, for the cooperative sugar mills to get the benefit of the increase in the price of sugar, Prime Minister Modi removed the tax on it. The MAT tax (MAT) on all co-operative institutions was 18 percent, Shri Modi l has reduced the same at par with companies for the benefit of cooperatives. Shri Modi reduced surcharge from 12 to 7 percent. The Government of India is also running a program to directly connect all the mandis across the country with NABARD and Rs. 6,500 crore will be spent for this.

Shri Amit Shah said that whenever there is talk about Amul, the eyes of the people of the country and abroad are dazzled. It is difficult to imagine a huge cooperative movement with a turnover of Rs. 60 thousand crore. Today, as the Cooperation Ministe, I want to say that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has established the Ministry of Cooperation and within five years and there will be a big revolution in the cooperative sector under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. There is talk of adding many new areas, making their database, arranging training for that. We are also thinking of legal reforms to triple the number of PACS.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that Shri Modi has promoted natural farming and has worked for the protection and promotion of the cow. With natural farming, not only will the price of organic products be higher, but production will also increase. Recently, Amul has introduced organic wheat flour produced from natural farming in the market and this will be followed by vegetables. Amul has set a target that within a year, laboratories will be set up in more than 100 districts to certify the quality of land and organic products. Under the RashtriyaGokul Mission, Shri Modi has taken a big decision to protect our indigenous cow and buffalo giving more milk. Shri Narendra Modi has taken many such initiatives.

Shri Shah said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has made many reforms for the OBC castes. Shri Narendra Modi has given constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission. OBCs did not have reservation in the central quota in medical seats now it has been given. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked for the advancement of backward classes. Dalits, OBCs and Adivasi have got the maximum benefit of many welfare schemes, such as house, cooking gas, electricity, toilet, health insurance up to five lakh rupees.