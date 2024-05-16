Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam sent to six-days ED remand

The Special PMLA court in Ranchi sanctioned the remand after the recovery of Rs 35.23 crore from the household of Alam's personal secretary, Sanjeev Lal.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam has been sent to a six-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate by the Special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday.

Anil Kumar, Additional Solicitor General of India alleged that the entire cash was recovered from the household of his PS Sanjeev Lal.

"We asked for 10 days' ED remand but Alamgir Alam has been sent for 6 days. The entire cash belongs to him," Kumar said.

The ED arrested Alamgir Alam on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case.

A medical team arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Ranchi after Alamgir Alam's arrest. After the medical examination of Alam, Dr Mayukh Kumar, medical officer, Sadar Hospital Ranchi, said, "He is fine, but his BP was slightly high, but it is within normal limits. He takes BP and sugar medicines and has been advised to continue that."

The ED had issued a summon to Alam to appear before the agency on May 14 at the Ranchi Zonal Office. He has been summoned in connection with the recovery of huge cash from the household help of his PS Sanjeev Lal.

Alamgir Alam's personal secretary (PS) and the latter's house help were arrested by the ED on Tuesday, a day after Rs 35.23 crore were seized from them.

Both Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alam, and his domestic help, Jahangir Alam, were arrested by the ED after the raids and subsequent recovery of Rs 35.23 crore in cash from their premises in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Steel trunks filled with recovered cash were taken away from Alamgir Alam's residence in Ranchi on Monday night.

Reportedly, the duo was questioned by the ED overnight and later taken into custody on Tuesday.

Following their arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the duo was produced in a special PMLA court and has been sent to ED remand for six days, officials said.

—ANI