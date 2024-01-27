Union Minister Giriraj Singh Confident: BJP to Form Government in Bihar in 2025

Union Minister Giriraj Singh confidently predicts BJP's victory in Bihar by 2025, dismissing speculations about Nitish Kumar's return. The political landscape witnesses intriguing developments, with Singh emphasizing BJP's monitoring role and distancing the party from the RJD-JD(U) rift.

Patna (Bihar): In a statement Union Minister Giriraj Singh has proclaimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to establish governance in Bihar by 2025. Disregarding any speculations about Nitish Kumar potentially rejoining the BJP Singh referred to the Chief Minister of Bihar as someone who seems restless and asserted that the people of Bihar would vote for the BJP in both the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the state elections in 2025.



Singh expressed, "We are confident that we will come into power in Bihar by 2025. The citizens of Bihar will show their support to the BJP during both state level elections. I am closely observing all developments within the state."



Addressing the split between JD(U) and BJP that occurred in 2022 leading to the formation of a grand alliance government with RJD, JD(U) Congress and Left parties Singh referred to Nitish Kumar as someone who appears restless but clarified that BJP played no role in shaping these political dynamics between RJD and JD(U).



Concerning political events Singh mentioned, "The BJP is keeping a close watch, on these activities; however our involvement is limited. The responsibility of providing explanations regarding these developments lies with Lalu Yadav, RJD, Tejashwi Yadav or Nitish Kumar."When asked about the reasons for the tension between RJD and JD(U) Singh suggested that Lalu Yadavs preference for Rahul Gandhi over Nitish Kumar during the INDIA bloc meeting in Patna might have caused the disagreement. He further alleged that Nitish Kumar had left the BJP with aspirations of becoming Prime Minister. Lalu Yadavs support for Rahul Gandhi impeded his ambitions.



In the meantime Dilip Jaiswal, BJP Chief Whip in the Bihar Legislative Council expressed willingness to consider political scenarios to ensure a strong government under Narendra Modis leadership in 2024. He indicated that if Nitish Kumar wishes to join BJP for the good there is an open invitation.



Responding to rumors of a rift within the Mahagathbandhan alliance RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha dismissed them as mere speculation. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari emphasized the resilience of the Nitish Tejashwi government in Bihar affirming that their party remains dedicated to serving welfare.



Speculation continues regarding Nitish Kumars return to NDA, an alliance he departed from in 2022 to form Mahagathbandhan. The recent discord, within the alliance was triggered by remarks made by Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav questioning JDUs ideology. If Nitish were to switch sides it would mark his fourth political allegiance change.

The Bihar Assembly, which consists of 243 members has the RJD as the party with the number of seats, at 79. The BJP closely follows with 78 seats while JD(U) holds 45 seats. The Congress party has 19 seats, CPI (M L) has 12 seats and the remaining seats are held by parties and independent candidates.

—Input from Agencies