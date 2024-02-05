Union Minister Anurag Thakur Commences Inaugural Journey of 'Aastha Special Train' from Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya Dham

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Embarks on Historic Journey: 'Aastha Special Train' Commences Pilgrimage from Himachal to Ayodhya Dham

Una : In a historic moment, Union Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train' on Monday, marking the commencement of its journey from Andaura to Ayodhya Dham.



Expressing his joy, the Union Minister highlighted that the first train carrying devotees of Lord Ram has departed from the sacred land of Himachal Pradesh towards Ayodhya Dham. Thakur remarked, "The realization of a dream spanning years has finally come true with the completion of the Ram Mandir. The inaugural train from the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya Dham is now en route with groups of dedicated Ram devotees."



Delving into the details of the journey, he stated, "I am delighted to announce that this significant journey commenced from the Amb Andaura Railway Station in the Una district of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. The train will traverse through Una to Anantpur Sahab, proceed to Ambala, and ultimately reach Ayodhya Dham, providing an opportunity for devotees to seek blessings from Lord Ram Lalla."



Expressing gratitude towards the Prime Minister for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Thakur emphasized the monumental victory for Ram devotees and the entire nation. "I want to acknowledge that Prime Minister Modi has put an end to the 500-year-long wait. This victory resonates not only with Ram Bhakts but also strengthens the sense of communal harmony and brotherhood in the country," he added.



Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi's 11-day 'anusthan' preceding the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Thakur remarked, "Prime Minister Modi observed penance for 11 days in preparation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla."



In a previous landmark event in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, following the inauguration of the Ayodhya Railway Station.

